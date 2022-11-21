Donegal Airport included in mid-term funding review

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton, has today announced that she has asked her department to commence the mid-term review of the Regional Airports Programme.

The primary aim of the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 is to provide funding to Ireland’s smallest airports i.e., those that provide connectivity and handle fewer than 1 million annual passengers.

Funding is targeted at ensuring that the airports can maintain compliance in the areas of safety and security. Funding also supports projects with a sustainability focus.

Also supported under the Programme are Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services between Donegal and Dublin.

The mid-term review will consider how the Programme is currently delivering on its objectives, primarily in the context of supporting balanced regional development.

Speaking in regards Donegal, Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton acknowledged that Donegal Airport has yet to restore air services to Glasgow, which were lost as a result of the pandemic.

However, a new Public Service Obligation air services contract was awarded this year, providing services between Donegal and Dublin.

Minister Naughton says these twice daily two-way air services, facilitating same day return trips from Donegal, and further onward international connectivity from Dublin airport, marks Government’s commitment to ensuring continued connectivity to this region for the next 3 years.

In preparation for the opening of a Public Consultation to inform this mid-term review, views are welcome from interested parties on the range of issues that might be addressed in an Issues Paper in relation to, for example, how to boost traffic to and utilise better the regional airports.

Initial views are welcomed by 31st December 2022, by emailing the Department of Transport at airportsdivision@transport.gov.ie.