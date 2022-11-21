€500m Housing Budget underspend ‘scandalous’ – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy has labelled a nearly half a billion euro underspend of the Government’s Housing Budget ‘scandalous’.

The figures from the Irish Independent show the majority of the underspend was on state housing programmes.

Deputy Pearse Doherty whose party will tomorrow table a private members’ motion calling for a housing emergency to be declared says the underspend is deeply concerning given the need for major investment in housing.

He says homelessness in Donegal is a serious and growing problem: