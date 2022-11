The four men arrested by detectives from Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday evening have been released.

Police have confirmed the four men, aged 38, 36, 36 and 28 have been released following questioning.

A PSNI patrol car was targeted by an improvised explosive device at around 11pm on Thursday night and the attack is being treated as attempted murder.

Police say the investigation continues.