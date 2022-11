A busy Letterkenny road is to close in January for six weeks.

It’s been confirmed that the High Road will close from January 9th to facilitate works by Irish Water.

Diversions will be in place via New Line Road/Glencar Road and Market Square/Main Street, De Valera Road, and Pearse Road.

The upper part of the High Road can be accessed via Church Lane/ Ard O’Donnell / New Line Road.