Lafferty leaves Derry for Sligo

Sligo Rovers have signed defender Danny Lafferty from Derry City.

The full-back made 25 appearances in the league for the Candystripes this season, and was part of their FAI Cup-winning squad.

The defender has had spells in Scotland, signing for Celtic in 2006, and England where he joined Burnley in 2012, making fourty appearances for them before loan spells with Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic, Sheffield United and Peterborough before returning to the League of Ireland to sign with Shamrock Rovers in 2019, where he won an FAI Cup that season and a League title in 2020.

In 2021, Lafferty signed a two-year deal with Derry City and joins Rovers today until at least the end of the 2023 League of Ireland season.

Danny has 13 caps for Northern Ireland between 2012 and 2016.

Speaking today as he reported to his first session as a Sligo Rovers player, Lafferty is delighted to sign for the Bit O’ Red:

‘’When I spoke to John I was immediately taken aback by his ambition for the club, and it aligned with what I want as well.

‘’I’m looking forward to getting in and getting going, meeting all the lads.

‘’I’ve always liked coming to play at The Showgrounds and even more so now next year.

‘’I can’t wait to be playing in front of the Sligo Rovers fans’’.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday November 21st

21 November 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council passes Budget 2023

21 November 2022
Budget Book Pic
News, Top Stories

Council on verge of passing Budget 2023

21 November 2022
darragh o'brien
Audio, News, Top Stories

€500m Housing Budget underspend ‘scandalous’ – Deputy Doherty

21 November 2022
