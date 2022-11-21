Man killed in farming incident named as Eddie Tinney

The man who was killed in an incident on a farm in Tullygay Letterkenny has been named locally as Eddie Tinney.

The Letterkenny man, who was in his late 70s, died following a tragic accident while working on a farm at Tullygay on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the accident around 11.25am but unfortunately passed away a short time later.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Eddie who was a well-known businessman and ran Tinney’s Oil and Coal.