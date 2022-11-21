McElhinneys reveal window to a large crowd for the first time in three years

McElhinneys has unveiled its highly anticipated Christmas Window for the 2022 season at a spectacular event last weekend. Sandra Devenney, General Manager of the store told Highland Radio they were delighted to have the young people who participated in the See Me charity portrait book in aid of Donegal Down Syndrome Association, officially unveil the sea-themed display on Sunday, November 20th in front of a packed crowd on Main Street, Ballybofey.

The theme of the McElhinneys Christmas window this year is ‘Tis The Season’ and the story behind the aquamarine theme is all about taking you on a journey deep into the ocean to celebrate the season with a few Christmas Corals. The theme of the window is the best kept secret in Ballybofey. Megan Molloy, e-commerce assistant says she and other staff don’t know the theme until the general public find out.

Those who come to browse at the windows over the coming weeks will be greeted with lots of new and exciting characters such as Walter the whale and Dilly the Dolphin as well as our mermaid, Melody.

Melody is the queen of the underwater spectacle and watches over all the sea creatures as they prepare for Christmas. Creative director Richard Crawford told us the behind the scene action that went into this years window.

The Christmas window attracted it’s usual pre-covid crowd, with many traveling to attend. In the crowd was Jenny Lindsay who had travelled from Sligo with her family to find out this year’s theme.