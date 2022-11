Over 1,200 domestic abuse incidents have been reported to Gardai in Donegal so far this year.

In a written reply to Deputy Michael McNamara, Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed according to figures from the Garda PULSE system up to November 11th, they responded to 1,234 incidents in the county.

Of the reports made to Gardai in Donegal, 377 resulted in charges being issued. 294 were for domestic abuse incidents while 83 were for breaches of a court order.