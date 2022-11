A €500 lump sum payment will be paid this week to support almost 5,000 Donegal Carers with the Cost of Living.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed that the county has received one of the highest allocations with 4,852 carers set to receive the payment.

The payment will be received in carers’ bank accounts on Thursday.

A total of €57.3 million is to be paid out nationally.