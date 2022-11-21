Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Popular consultant at LUH resigns due to ‘impossible working conditions’

A popular Consultant Urologist at Letterkenny University Hospital has resigned from public practice due to the “impossible working conditions” he was under.
Mr Asadulla Aslam has blamed a lack of resources, reactive policies and onerous and impracticable on-call demands for his decision.
He says that as a result, the situation at the hospital had become “impossible”
Mr Aslam has been praised for his excellence and quality of care.

Speaking about Mr Aslam’s annouc

ement, Micheala who has had major bladder reconstruction surgery says she believed that McAslam was her only hope of normal life during recovery…

She said she is saddened that he has been forced to leave his role.

 

