Popular consultant at LUH resigns due to ‘impossible working conditions’

A popular Consultant Urologist at Letterkenny University Hospital has resigned from public practice due to the “impossible working conditions” he was under.

Mr Asadulla Aslam has blamed a lack of resources, reactive policies and onerous and impracticable on-call demands for his decision.

He says that as a result, the situation at the hospital had become “impossible”

Mr Aslam has been praised for his excellence and quality of care.