Rally call for defective block homeowners in need of emergency accommodation to come forward

A defective block campaigner is pleading for people whose homes are inhabitable and in need emergency accommodation to come forward to be the ‘face of the people’.

Paddy Diver was reacting after the new emerged that modular homes are not going to be built for defective block homeowners who are living in unsafe homes.

The rally call comes as part of a new campaign to raise awareness of the need for the scheme to be progressed quicker and emergency accommodation to be provided to those in dire need of it.

Mr Diver says the council and authorities are not taking the situation serious and changes have to be made..