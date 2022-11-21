Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Security alert outside police station in Derry

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Richill Park area of Derry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

It is believed the suspicious object has been left outside Waterside Police Station.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.

Crescent Link is closed between the roundabout at Kilfennan Link Road  and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Officers are on scene and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “The security alert continues and, as we work to make the scene safe, a number of homes have been evacuated in the area.

“We want to thank all those impacted for their patience and cooperation, in particular residents who have had to leave their homes as well as local businesses.

“We’d also like to thank local community representatives in helping organise emergency shelter.”

A further update will be provided in due course.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Delivery driver forced at gunpoint to drive car containing suspicious object to Derry police station

21 November 2022
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Strabane bomb attack on officers sent shockwaves through Donegal Garda force

21 November 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert outside police station in Derry

21 November 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Popular consultant at LUH resigns due to ‘impossible working conditions’

21 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Delivery driver forced at gunpoint to drive car containing suspicious object to Derry police station

21 November 2022
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Strabane bomb attack on officers sent shockwaves through Donegal Garda force

21 November 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert outside police station in Derry

21 November 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Popular consultant at LUH resigns due to ‘impossible working conditions’

21 November 2022
eddie tinney
News, Top Stories

Man killed in farming incident named as Eddie Tinney

21 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Four men arrested over Strabane bomb attack released

21 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube