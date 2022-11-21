Security alert outside police station in Derry

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Richill Park area of Derry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

It is believed the suspicious object has been left outside Waterside Police Station.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.

Crescent Link is closed between the roundabout at Kilfennan Link Road and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Officers are on scene and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “The security alert continues and, as we work to make the scene safe, a number of homes have been evacuated in the area.

“We want to thank all those impacted for their patience and cooperation, in particular residents who have had to leave their homes as well as local businesses.

“We’d also like to thank local community representatives in helping organise emergency shelter.”

A further update will be provided in due course.