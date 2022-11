A Garda representative says the attack on officers in Strabane sent shockwaves through the force in Donegal and has no place in today’s society.

Brendan O’Connor, President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has condemned the bomb attack on two officers in Strabane on Thursday.

He says Gardaí work daily with the PSNI particularly those in border areas, and he says the attack is shocking and sickening..