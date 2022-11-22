19% increase in cost of renting in Donegal

The cost of renting in Donegal has increased by 19%.

It’s one of the highest increases in the country.

A shortage of rental properties is being blamed for an increase in the cost of renting.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, the average cost of rent in Donegal is €933.

That’s up 19% when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

There were just 220 homes listed for rent in the Connacht-Ulster region on November 1st, up from 170 a year ago but still only a fraction of the average level for the same date in the 2010s.

Room costs are up one sixth. Like full-property rentals, the cost of room rentals has also risen sharply, with increases in region of around 17%.

Ronan Lyons, author of the Daft report says; “The compelling evidence from the rental market in Ireland over the last two decades – and reaffirmed in very clear terms in the last few months – is that, for any given level of rental demand, the best cure for high rents is supply.”

