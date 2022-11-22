Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Around the Northwest | Donegal Daddy Movember mental health awareness

Micheál Brennan AKA Donegal Daddy is telling John Breslin about the “Mo Bros”, A group of Donegal influencers who are using their social media platforms to share awareness about men’s health and issues such as mental health, men’s suicide and prostate and testicular cancer. To date, they have raised over one thousand euro for men’s charities. As well as growing their creative beards and moustaches, the group is also taking on a challenge of doing 100 push ups a day.
At the end of the month, the Mo Bros will host a Walk and Talk event. Taking place on Sunday 27th November at 11am at Errigal mountain, Walk and Talk is the perfect opportunity for people to get out and meet others to mind their mental health. The event is free but people can donate on the day.

#highlandradio #aroundthenorthwest # movember

