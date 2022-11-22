ATU to get share of €217 million to be invested in Northern and Western region

€217 million is to be invested in the Northern and Western region over the coming years.

The European Comission has approved the stimulus package to support regional development schemes across the region.

The funding will see investment in the Atlantic Technological University, the delivery of a regional smart hub and the tackling of the high rate of derelict and vacant properties in the region.

David Minton, CEO of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says the ATU investment will be significant: