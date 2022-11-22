Church in Fahan burglared

Gardaí are appealing for information following the burglary of a Church in Fahan.

The incident occurred at the Church Of Ease, Figary, Fahan between 10pm on Friday November 18 and 6pm on Sunday November 20.

Entry to the Church was via an open front door.

A lock was then forced open on an internal door within the Church.

Nothing was stolen from the building.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who noticed any suspicious activity in or around the Church between those dates to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Any relevant information may also be provided via the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.