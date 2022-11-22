Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI honours for Inishowen’s Jodie Loughrey and Georgie Kelly

Buncrana’s Jodie Loughrey has been named as the Under-16s Women’s International Player of the Year.

The award comes after a memorable year, with many highlights, including captaining and scoring for the  the Republic of Ireland in their 3-2 defeat of Finland 3-2 in a Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifier in October

She has played for the under-16s and under-17s at international level.

She also helped Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana to win the FAIS Junior Girls  U-17 National Cup.

The 32nd FAI International Awards recognised a whole host of achievements.

The SSE Airtricity League of the Player award went to another Inishowen figure, Georgie Kelly for his great time with Bohemians before his transfer to Rotherham United.

The other Award winners unveiled today included Dr. Alan Byrne who served as Team Doctor with the Republic of Ireland Men’s Senior Team for over 200 games before stepping down this year to concentrate on his role as Medical Director with the FAI.

He is currently in Qatar working for FIFA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Senior Men’s International Player of the Year went to Josh Cullen.

The Young International Player of the Year was Gavin Bazunu.

The Senior Women’s International Player of the Year was Katie McCabe.

 

 

Advertisement

