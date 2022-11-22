Fifth man arrested in relation to the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane

A fifth man has been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of two police officers in Tyrone last week.

The 38 year old man was detained under the Terrorism Act, and a search was also conducted in the Coalisland area.

It follows a failed bomb attack in Strabane last Thursday.

Four other men, who were previously arrested, have been released following questioning.

Police attended another security alert in Strabane last night, after a suspicious object was discovered in the Innisfree Gardens area of the town.

The PSNI says ‘nothing untoward’ was found but a number of items are being further examined.