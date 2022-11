Gardai have confirmed that investigations are ongoing into organised begging in Donegal.

Serious concerns have been raised that illegitimate beggars are being bused into Letterkenny and Ballybofey and are intimidating people.

A special meeting involving a number of organisations including Donegal County Council is being held tomorrow.

Garda Grainne Doherty is urging anyone wishing to donate to charity to do so through official channels: