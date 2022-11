Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at Bonnemaine, Bridgend at approximately 7:15pm on Thursday evening last.

A sum of cash was stolen, as was a white Ford Transit Connect van, partial registration ‘P88’.

The van was later found burnt out in Derry.

Gardai are liaising with the PSNI, and are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.

Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal on today’s Nine til Noon Show……..