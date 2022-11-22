Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

IW launched public consultation on new plan for North West region

Irish Water has launched a public consultation on its plans to provide a more secure and sustainable water supply to homes and businesses across the North West region over the next 25 years.

The utility’s National Water Resources Plan will identify the needs across existing supplies and the challenges and opportunities that will be faced over the coming years including legislation, climate change, the environment, growth and economic development.

As part of the National Plan four Regional Water Resources Plans are being established, including one for the North West.

A public consultation on the draft Regional Water Resources Plan for the North West has launched today with people being urged to have their say until February 21st 2023.

There are 142 Water Treatment Plants in the North West Region, which collectively serve 732,700 people and serve 74,000 businesses.

Mairéad Conlon, Regional Water Resources Strategy Lead for Irish Water says the plan will offer key benefits in terms of transformation of supplies, including the ability to cater for growth and economic development in a sustainable way, through improved interconnectivity between supplies to ensure balanced regional development and new sustainable water sources that are adaptable to climate change.

More information is available on Irish Water’s website

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strabane vcp
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert concludes

22 November 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

IW launched public consultation on new plan for North West region

22 November 2022
floodam
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress on Castlefin flood relief scheme welcomed

22 November 2022
rental 1
News, Top Stories

19% increase in cost of renting in Donegal

22 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

strabane vcp
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert concludes

22 November 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

IW launched public consultation on new plan for North West region

22 November 2022
floodam
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress on Castlefin flood relief scheme welcomed

22 November 2022
rental 1
News, Top Stories

19% increase in cost of renting in Donegal

22 November 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday November 21st

21 November 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council passes Budget 2023

21 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube