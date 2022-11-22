IW launched public consultation on new plan for North West region

Irish Water has launched a public consultation on its plans to provide a more secure and sustainable water supply to homes and businesses across the North West region over the next 25 years.

The utility’s National Water Resources Plan will identify the needs across existing supplies and the challenges and opportunities that will be faced over the coming years including legislation, climate change, the environment, growth and economic development.

As part of the National Plan four Regional Water Resources Plans are being established, including one for the North West.

A public consultation on the draft Regional Water Resources Plan for the North West has launched today with people being urged to have their say until February 21st 2023.

There are 142 Water Treatment Plants in the North West Region, which collectively serve 732,700 people and serve 74,000 businesses.

Mairéad Conlon, Regional Water Resources Strategy Lead for Irish Water says the plan will offer key benefits in terms of transformation of supplies, including the ability to cater for growth and economic development in a sustainable way, through improved interconnectivity between supplies to ensure balanced regional development and new sustainable water sources that are adaptable to climate change.

More information is available on Irish Water’s website