Progress on Castlefin flood relief scheme welcomed

Progress has been welcomed on the long awaited Castlefin flood relief scheme.

In previous times of heavy rain, the main road through the town had to be closed and people’s homes were damaged due to flooding in the area.

A public consultation about the details of the flood relief scheme was held last Thursday and it is hoped that money will be put in place once the plan is finalised.

Cllr Martin Harley welcomed the progress and says it is a positive step towards getting the scheme up and running for local people:

