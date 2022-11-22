Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reduction of Gardaí in Donegal drug unit ‘deeply concerning’

The Chairman of Donegal Joint Policing Committee says the removal of 16 Gardaí from the drug unit makes no sense as drug crime is on the rise in the county.

The number of Gardaí serving in the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit has dropped dramatically from 21 in December 2021 to just five in September of this year.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the reduction in the force is a worrying development as drug crimes continue to increase in the county.

He says he believes Gardaí are being transferred to other areas due to a lack of Garda resources available in the county..

