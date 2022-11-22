‘Shocking’ discovery of 27 brothels across the North

Police in Northern Ireland raided 27 brothels including ones in Derry and Omagh in ‘the biggest operation against human trafficking they have carried out to date.’

It is believed most of the victims, who were women and transgender, are from Brazil.

Two people have been arrested – a 63-year-old man in Pomeroy and a 47-year-old woman in Newry on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the discovery is ‘truly shocking’’ and said it’s a relief that the victims have now been brought to safety…..