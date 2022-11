Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating the theft of 9 round silage bales from a farm yard at Leagan, Inver.

The theft occurred between Sunday November 13 at noon and Monday November 14 at 9am.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Leagan area or anyone who may have seen the bales in transit, to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.