Sixth man arrested in connection with attempted murder of officers in Strabane

A sixth man has been arrested as the investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last Thursday continues.

The 50-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act today, in the Strabane area, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station, where he remains at this time.

A 38-year-old man arrested yesterday, Monday 21st November, as part of the same investigation, has been released following questioning.

Four men, aged 38, 36, 36, and 28, who were previously arrested, have also been released following questioning.

Police continue to appeal for information.

