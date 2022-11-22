Strabane security alert concludes

A security alert in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane has now ended.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object at around 8.20pm yesterday.

The object has been declared as nothing untoward.

A number of other items have been taken away for further examination.

A number of properties were evacuated during the public safety operation, and residents affected have since been able to return to their homes.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance.

“Cordons have now been lifted, and the Innisfree Gardens area is accessible by road again.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1874 of 21/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”