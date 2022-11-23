Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Callaghan strike earns Rovers a point


A late Tim Callaghan goal saw Letterkenny Rovers deservedly gain a share of the spoils when drawing 2-2 with Derry City Reserves in an entertaining game at the Leckview Astro on Tuesday evening.

Rovers started off brightly and bossed the opening fifteen minutes and cane closest through Simon McGlynn but it was the Candystripes who took the lead on 16 minutes with their first meaningful attack.

Tiernan McKinney did well down the right and his teasing low cross was palmed away by Mark Anthony McGinley straight into the path of Caoimhin Porter and he made no mistake firing home.

Sean Patton then fired just over for Derry while Letterkenny also came close to an equaliser on a couple of occasions with McGlynn and Luke Parke coming closest.

Rovers deservedly levelled on 41 when Tim Callaghan headed home Jack Dwyer’s well delivered free-kick.

Rovers fell behind to City’s next attack as Tiernan McGinty fired home on 43 minutes to send Derry in front at the halfway stage.

The second half was a lively affair with McGlynn, Adrian Delap and Parke again having efforts go just wide while City could have extended their lead through efforts from Patton and McKinney.

City looked set to see it out for a third win on the bounce before Tim Callaghan popped up in the 89th minute to fire home.

Conor O’Donnell shot narrowly wide in injury time as both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

