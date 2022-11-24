Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Closure for family after Donegal man helped solve mystery of missing man


The man who helped solve the mystery of the disappearance of a Donegal man who went missing over 30 years ago says it has brought closure to the family.

Paul McGinty from Mountcharles disappeared in England in April 1991.

His body was found in Meath and buried in an unmarked grave.

The unidentified body was exhumed from its Navan grave in order for a DNA sample to be taken, however, the tests were unsuccessful.

Michael Leonard was watching television in Donegal in November last year when the appeal was shown on RTÉ’s Crimecall relating to an unidentified body.

He says as soon as he seen it, he knew exactly who the missing man was and was able to contact the missing man’s sister Eileen..

