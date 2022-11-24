Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal hoteliers meet with TDs and Senators

Donegal Hoteliers have raised the ongoing challenges for the tourism industry during a meeting with TDs and Senators in the county.

The meeting heard that while there has been a welcomed upturn in tourism, businesses are now dealing with skyrocketing energy costs and an expected global economic downturn next year.

Niall Coffey from Harvey’s Point says it’s crucial that everything possible is done to protect and secure tourism livelihoods and support the long-term sustainable development of the industry.

He says an increase in the VAT is another major concern:

