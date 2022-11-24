Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA Preview – Setanta on the Ulster glory hunt

Donegal hurling champions Setanta have their sights set on the Ulster glory as they head to Celtic Park in Derry on Sunday to face Antrim champions Shane O’Neills Glenarm in the provincial junior final.

Setanta return to the final for the first time since 2017 and will look to replic that title winning victory.

Tune to Highland this Sunday afternoon for Live coverage from the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship Final – with Oisin Kelly and Donegal senior hurling manager Mickey McCann from the 1.45pm start, in association with Fuel you can trust – at GAL OIL, Clady Bridge Castlefin – Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.

Speaking with Francis Mooney, Setanta Manager Gary McGettigan feels they have had a good run to the final:

Setanta Captain Mark Callaghan says it will be an honour to lead out his side on Ulster Final day:

Shane O’Neill’s Manager is Ciaran Matthew’s, he feels they will need improve if they are to overcome the Donegal champions:

