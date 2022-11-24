McDaid & Jennings win at Athletics Ireland awards

Teresa McDaid was honoured at the Athletics Ireland awards on Wednesday.

The Letterkenny AC coach was among the European Coaching Award winners.

Teresa has been Senior Irish Team manager at Olympics, World & European Championships on multiple occasions and was also Team lead at the European Cross Country.

Mark English’s coach Feidhlim Kelly was also given a European Coaching Award.

Kelly had five athletes at the European Championships in Munich, among those under his watch was bronze medallist English.

The Athlete of the Year was Ciara Mageean who won two major championship silver medals and was Ireland’s first ever Diamond League winner breaking Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year old Irish record in the 15-hundred metres in Brussels.

She’ll lead Ireland’s team at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin next month.

Letterkenny’s Caitriona Jennings won Ultra Runner of the Year.

Caitriona won gold at the European 50k Championships and was third at the 100k World Championships.

Meanwhile, Catherina McKiernan has been inducted into the Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame.

123.ie National Athletics Awards

Award Winners



1. Hall of Fame: Catherina McKiernan

2. Lifetime Services to Athletics: Pat Kelly

3. Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean

4. Endurance Athlete of the Year: Efrem Gidey

5. Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Reece Ademola

6. Under 23 Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke

7. Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean

8. Team of the Year: 4x400m Mixed Relay World Champs

9. Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Nick Griggs

10. Special recognition Awards: Michele Carroll and Carey May

11. Performance Club of the Year: Leevale AC

12. Services to Coaching: Paddy Fay

13. Official of the Year: Alistair Wilson

14. Development Club of the Year: Killarney Valley AC

15. Mountain Runner of the Year: Zak Hanna

16. Masters Athlete of of the Year: Anne Gilshinan

17. Ultra Runner of the Year: Caitriona Jennings

18. Schools’ Athlete of the Year: Lucy-May Sleeman

19. University Athlete of the Year: Robert McDonnell