The Portsalon Road will close over the coming days to facilitate essential works.

The route will close tomorrow, Friday from 7am-6pm and on Monday from the crossroads Junction at Gala Shop, Portsalon to the Fanad Lighthouse Road Junction with Doaghbeg Road.

Diversions will be in place.

Access will be available for residents, The Stores restaurant and Portsalon Golf course.