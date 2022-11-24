Two arrested as investigation into firing of shots in Derry continues

As investigations continue into reports of shots being fired during a bonfire in Derry in August, two people have been arrested.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside on the night of August 15th.

Searches were carried out at two properties this morning in the Bogside/ Brandywell areas.

A number of items were seized for examination.

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.