Buncrana Hearts progressed to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup after they beat Malahide United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

In what was a close affair, the game went to extra time before Kieran McDaid and Sean Mullan netted to give Gary Duffy’s side the victory on the road.

After the game Eóin Catterson spoke with Buncrana manager Gary Duffy.

In the Ulster Junior Cup, Moville Celtic beat Glaslough Villa 3-0.