City of Derry suffered a 28-22 defeat in the Towns Cup against Clogher Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Derry had led 10-5 at half time but Clogher Valley proved stronger in the second half to lead 28-10.

Tries from Adam Marley and Jamie Miller brought Derry back into the tie but they couldn’t bridge the six point gap as Clogher held on to win.

Alex McDonald has the full time report…