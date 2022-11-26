Council seeking to secure 41 Marine Infrastructure projects in Donegal

Donegal County Council is seeking to carry out 41 pier and coastal infrastructure improvement projects, at an overall cost of over €32 million.

Work is already underway on some of them, with eight projects now complete.

The Council must provide match funding of up to 15% across three tranches of funding under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme.

A meeting of the council’s Fisheries Committee this week was told that three tranches of funding have now been announced.

The total amount approved under Tranche 1 was just over €16 million, with 15 projects included. There are 19 projects included under Tranche 2, with just over €10 million approved, while assuming a deadline extension to the end of 2024, almost €6 million will be sought for seven projects under Tranche 3.

Members of the committee were told the war in Ukraine, Brexit and supply chain issues have impacted on the cost estimates of the larger more complex projects, while the required foreshore lease applications can also be problematic.

However the report says the Council continues to liaise with the various departments to address any issues that arise.