A Ballybofey Councillor has called on the Council not to charge electric car owners for parking at charging points.

Cllr Martin Harley believes parking at charging points should be free as an incentive for people to purchase electric cars.

Two new charging points are being installed in the county, one of them in Ballybofey.

Cllr Martin Harley says this is a positive step in the right direction, but the council should avoid charging for parking at the charging bays: