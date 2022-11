There’s further calls for the public to have their say in the election of representatives onto the board of Udaras na Gaeltachta.

An election by Donegal County Councillors will take place on Monday.

However, Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes a decision to scrap a public vote over 10 years ago should be reversed.

He claims those residing in Gaeltacht areas would more proactive in bringing about change: