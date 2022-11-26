Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Paddy Bradley joins Donegal coaching setup

Paddy Bradley has joined the Donegal coaching setup for for 2023.

The former Derry forward, was introduced to the squad during the week as Donegal commenced training for the new campaign.

Manager Paddy Carr’s full backroom team is now 90% complete and an announcement revealing all roles and responsibilities is due within the next ten days.

Donegal are expected to start their Allianz league campaign on January 29th and the management team will have a chance to familiarise themselves with the squad in the McKenna Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Strabane man arrested after attempted murder of two Police officers

26 November 2022
homeless abuse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government policy a “disaster” after record homeless figures – Social Democrats TD

26 November 2022
wind warning sat
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning in place for Donegal this evening

26 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested on drug charges in Derry after INLA investigation

26 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Strabane man arrested after attempted murder of two Police officers

26 November 2022
homeless abuse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government policy a “disaster” after record homeless figures – Social Democrats TD

26 November 2022
wind warning sat
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning in place for Donegal this evening

26 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested on drug charges in Derry after INLA investigation

26 November 2022
micheal udaras
Audio, News, Top Stories

Glenties Cllr calls for public vote in Udaras na Gaeltachta elections

26 November 2022
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Top Stories

Council seeking to secure 41 Marine Infrastructure projects in Donegal

26 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube