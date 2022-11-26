Paddy Bradley joins Donegal coaching setup

Paddy Bradley has joined the Donegal coaching setup for for 2023.

The former Derry forward, was introduced to the squad during the week as Donegal commenced training for the new campaign.

Manager Paddy Carr’s full backroom team is now 90% complete and an announcement revealing all roles and responsibilities is due within the next ten days.

Donegal are expected to start their Allianz league campaign on January 29th and the management team will have a chance to familiarise themselves with the squad in the McKenna Cup.