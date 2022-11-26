Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane man arrested after attempted murder of two Police officers

Police say a 58 year old man from the Strabane area has been arrested in relation to their investigation of the attempted murder of two Police officers in the town on Thursday.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for further questioning.

Police say a property has also been searched as part of the investigation.

Their enquiries into the attempted murder are still ongoing, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.

