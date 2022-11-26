Ulster Awards for St Michael’s, Gaeil Fhánada and Bundoran

There were winners from Donegal at the Ulster Awards night held in the Manor House Hotel in Fermanagh on Friday night.

St Michael’s GAA club won the Community Engagement Award for their response of the Creeslough Tragedy.

Hannah Shields of Gaeil Fhánada was the overall winner of the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer for her dedication to her club across a number of different roles.

Meanwhile, Conor McDonnell formerly of Bundoran was named the winner of the special recognition award to mark his election as the President for Handball.