Met Eireann have issued a status yellow warning for wind set to come into effect this evening.

The wind warning covers County Donegal, as well as Counties Sligo, Mayo and Galway.

Met Eireann have warned of gusts of 80 to 100 km/h, with winds being strongest near coasts or on high ground.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm this Saturday evening, and will last until 11 o’clock tonight.