Dungloe bowed out of the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship after they were beaten 1-12 to 0-10 by Galbally in their semi final on Sunday afternoon.

Dessie Gallagher’s side outscored the Tyrone champions seven points to 1-02 in the second half but left themselves with too much to do as they trailed 0-10 to three points at the break.

Dessie Gallagher told Michael McMullan he’s proud of his side…