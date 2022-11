Galbally are into the Ulster Intermediate Football Championship final after they claimed a five point win over Dungloe in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Tyrone Champions led 0-10 to 0-03 at half time and a Shaun Murphy goal in the second half helped them claim a 1-12 to 0-10 victory and book their place in the decider.

Galbally midfielder Enda McGarrity told Francis Mooney, despite their win they still have improvements to make…