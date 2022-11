Support for Sinn Féin has dropped in the latest opinion poll – but they are still the most popular party in the state.

The Red C poll for the Business Post shows Mary Lou McDonald’s party is on 31 percent, down four points, which is their lowest level of support since September 2021.

Fine Gael is up three points to 24 percent, Fianna Fáil is down one at 15 percent and Green Party support is up to 5 per cent.

Both the Labour Party and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 4 per cent.