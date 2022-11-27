Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Varadkar “would absolutely” support arming of all Gardaí if asked

Leo Varadkar says he would make no attempt to block access to weapons for ordinary members of the Gardaí.

In an interview with the Irish Mail on Sunday, the Tanaiste says it’s a decision for the Garda Commissioner rather than a politician – but if the request was made to allow Gardaí to carry guns he wouldn’t block it.

The suggestion follows a recruitment crisis within the force and a number of recent, violent attacks on members – but has faced criticism from some over concerns of potentially increased levels of police brutality here.

