Ireland’s oldest Councillor is set to retire in January.

At yesterday’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, Councillor Ian McGarvey received a standing ovation from fellow members and received a presentation from the Council.

Councillor McGarvey’s nephew, Pauric McGarvey will take over the role.

Councillor McGarvey who was first elected onto Donegal County Council in 2004 says during his time, it was important that all members were united in representing the people of Donegal: