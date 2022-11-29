Council urged to write ‘vital’ letter to Department of Housing

Cllr Martin McDermott has told Donegal County Council that it’s vital the council write immediately to senior officials in the Department of Housing demanding immediate action to help people who must leave their homes.

Cllr McDermott said people affected by the Defective Block Crisis must be given some hope over Christmas that they are being heard and supported.

Members also stressed the importance of the council communicating more effectively with the homeowners.

Cllr McDermott says people need to be made aware of what is going on: